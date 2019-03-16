Fort L.P. Invests $114,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

ICE stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $6,875,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,469,499.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $363,758.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,693,582 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/fort-l-p-invests-114000-in-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.