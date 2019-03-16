Fort L.P. Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after buying an additional 745,179 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,297,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Verint Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 690,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 249,617 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $11,367,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $10,301,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $261,787.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,140.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT opened at $52.60 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

