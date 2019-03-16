Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAG. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In other news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 6,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $71,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $80,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,862.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,677 shares of company stock worth $694,865 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

