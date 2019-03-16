Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.20% of Oasis Petroleum worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 346,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 191,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 19,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Capital One Financial lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

