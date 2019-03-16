Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 256 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,797 shares of company stock worth $7,748,437. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

