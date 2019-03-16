Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Fluidigm from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fluidigm in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FLDM opened at $13.65 on Friday. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The business had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $2,278,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fluidigm by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 588,862 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $7,622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fluidigm by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

