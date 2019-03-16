Flinton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 589,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 30,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 75,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $7.36 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

