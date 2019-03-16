Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Position in The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Medicines during the third quarter worth $818,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Medicines by 55.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in The Medicines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,846,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in The Medicines during the third quarter worth $2,919,000.

MDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other The Medicines news, CEO Mark Timney acquired 26,863 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,651.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 113,500 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $2,008,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,451.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 856,389 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 2,119.03% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

