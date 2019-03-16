FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (QDYN)

FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2334 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Shares of QDYN opened at $43.54 on Friday. FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

