Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Insider Purchases $50,008.56 in Stock

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael D. Clayman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 3rd, Michael D. Clayman sold 3,278 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $40,516.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 1,501,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,529. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.70.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Benchmark lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.49 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $23,768,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 209,809 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 391,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 181,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 828,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 180,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Insider Purchases $50,008.56 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/flexion-therapeutics-inc-flxn-insider-purchases-50008-56-in-stock.html.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.