Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Insider Purchases $50,008.56 in Stock

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael D. Clayman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 3rd, Michael D. Clayman sold 3,278 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $40,516.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 1,501,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,529. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $23,768,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 209,809 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 86.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 391,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 181,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 828,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 180,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.
