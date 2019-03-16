FLC Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 8,082 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,754 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 399,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of PM opened at $90.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

