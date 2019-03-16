Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 709.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.20. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.82 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the savings and loans company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

