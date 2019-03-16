Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 68,887 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Five Below by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 44,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

