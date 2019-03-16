FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FirstCash worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $985,502.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $86.59 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.76 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.17.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

