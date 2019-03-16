First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.93% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

LEGR opened at $29.18 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/first-trust-indxx-innovative-transaction-process-etf-legr-stake-lessened-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.