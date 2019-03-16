First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,726 Shares of Balchem Co. (BCPC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Balchem worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,647,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,252,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,622,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.76. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.42 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

