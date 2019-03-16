First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.73 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 244,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Longbow Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wellington Shields cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

AIT stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

