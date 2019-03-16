First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Natera Inc (NTRA)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 201,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Natera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Natera by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,706,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Natera by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 1,214.02% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, insider Matthew Rabinowitz sold 5,672 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $90,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,288,853 shares in the company, valued at $20,621,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 3,043 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,194 shares of company stock worth $742,949. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

