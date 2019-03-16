First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (V)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock worth $14,568,370 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (V)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/first-midwest-bank-trust-division-cuts-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.