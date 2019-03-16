First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (V)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.
In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock worth $14,568,370 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
