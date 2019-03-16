First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several research firms recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 226.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,237. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.13. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

