First Bancorp (FBNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. FIG Partners raised shares of First Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Brean Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.34. 209,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Bancorp has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $68.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 533,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 191,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

