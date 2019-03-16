Financial Survey: Mitel Networks (MITL) & Sonic Foundry (SOFO)

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) and Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitel Networks has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and Mitel Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitel Networks 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mitel Networks has a consensus target price of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Mitel Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mitel Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Mitel Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $36.00 million 0.18 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 0.00 -$49.70 million ($0.40) N/A

Sonic Foundry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitel Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Mitel Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -10.87% -258.54% -16.66% Mitel Networks -1.07% -3.71% -0.91%

Summary

Mitel Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.