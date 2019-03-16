Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

XLF opened at $26.63 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/financial-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlf-announces-0-13-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.