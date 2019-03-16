Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
XLF opened at $26.63 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $29.15.
About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
