Financial Comparison: Hancock (HBHC) vs. Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK)

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) and Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock and Bank Of The Ozarks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock N/A N/A N/A Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A

Hancock pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank Of The Ozarks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Bank Of The Ozarks has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hancock and Bank Of The Ozarks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank Of The Ozarks 1 0 4 1 2.83

Hancock currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Bank Of The Ozarks has a consensus target price of $54.83, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Bank Of The Ozarks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Of The Ozarks is more favorable than Hancock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Hancock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank Of The Ozarks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hancock and Bank Of The Ozarks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank Of The Ozarks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Of The Ozarks beats Hancock on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. Hancock Holding Company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans, such as loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; and government guaranteed loans comprising SBA and FSA guaranteed loans. The company's loan products also consist of commercial and industrial loans, and leases; and agricultural loans, including loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage lending; treasury management services, such as wholesale lock box services; remote deposit capture services; and trust and wealth management services comprising financial planning, money management, custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. Further, the company provides real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; online and mobile banking services consisting of electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit, gift, and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 253 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. Bank of the Ozarks was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

