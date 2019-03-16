Financial Analysis: Trinity Biotech (TRIB) and ImmuCell (ICCC)

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trinity Biotech and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Biotech -22.76% 3.91% 1.32% ImmuCell -21.13% -7.65% -5.30%

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Biotech and ImmuCell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Biotech and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Biotech $97.04 million 0.76 -$22.09 million N/A N/A ImmuCell $10.99 million 3.47 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

ImmuCell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Biotech.

Summary

Trinity Biotech beats ImmuCell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research industries. The company sells its products through its direct sales force in the United States; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners internationally. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves. It also provides California Mastitis Test, which is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and selling various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to animal health distributors, fleet stores, and direct to farms. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

