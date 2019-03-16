Financial Analysis: Papa Bello Enterprises (PAPA) vs. El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

Papa Bello Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PAPA) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Papa Bello Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Papa Bello Enterprises and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Bello Enterprises N/A N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo -2.06% 10.47% 6.50%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Papa Bello Enterprises and El Pollo LoCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Bello Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo LoCo 0 1 2 0 2.67

El Pollo LoCo has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Papa Bello Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Papa Bello Enterprises and El Pollo LoCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Bello Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo $435.83 million 1.15 -$8.99 million $0.74 17.36

Papa Bello Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than El Pollo LoCo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats Papa Bello Enterprises on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa Bello Enterprises

WO Group, Inc. is a publicly quoted shell company that seeks for a business acquisition or merger. The company was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Bello Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Bello Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.