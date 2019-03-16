Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.21.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.