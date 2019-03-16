Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

