Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 175.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

