FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.74.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $177.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.94 and a one year high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/fedex-co-fdx-shares-bought-by-archford-capital-strategies-llc.html.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.