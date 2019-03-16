Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.45% of Federal Signal worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 362,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $25.21 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,492,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

