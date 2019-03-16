Fantomcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (FCN)

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Fantomcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Fantomcoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022486 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Fantomcoin

FCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin . The official website for Fantomcoin is fantomcoin.org

Buying and Selling Fantomcoin

Fantomcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantomcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

