Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) Given $10.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Falcon Minerals an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 59,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $489,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,132,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,408. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,429,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 2,220,598 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,009,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,156,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

FLMN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 342,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,026. The stock has a market cap of $461.39 million, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 34.70 and a quick ratio of 34.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

