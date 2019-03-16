Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $263.38 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.58 and a fifty-two week high of $265.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $1,894,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $1,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,443 shares of company stock worth $17,683,060. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/fair-isaac-co-fico-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.