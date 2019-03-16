Factom (FCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53,631.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Factom has a market cap of $61.72 million and approximately $53,631.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $6.56 or 0.00162266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00398749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.01704056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00002081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,404,150 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Factom is factom.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

