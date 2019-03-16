Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after buying an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,962,000 after buying an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,494,626,000 after buying an additional 1,835,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.98. 37,081,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,375,660. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $2,386,113.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,972,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

