F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Holdings Lifted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $60,450.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $130,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.05.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

