F3Logic LLC Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 909,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after purchasing an additional 169,613 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,338,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 447,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 11,384,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,654,000 after purchasing an additional 146,803 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,337,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $139,560.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

