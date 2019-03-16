EZToken (EZT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One EZToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Liquid. In the last week, EZToken has traded flat against the dollar. EZToken has a total market capitalization of $89,622.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00373971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.01750656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00238693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004889 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io

Buying and Selling EZToken

EZToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

