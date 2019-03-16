Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (EYPT)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.49% and a negative net margin of 2,622.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EYPT. ValuEngine lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,662 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 568,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 433,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 104,582 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

