Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,622.93% and a negative return on equity of 193.49%.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

