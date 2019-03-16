Express (EXPR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

EXPR stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. Express has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.63 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Express will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter.

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

