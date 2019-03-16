Express (EXPR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
EXPR stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. Express has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.69.
In other news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
