ExOne (XONE) Lifted to C at TheStreet

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

XONE stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.82. ExOne has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ExOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ExOne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ExOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ExOne by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

