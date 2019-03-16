ExOne (XONE) Announces Earnings Results

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. ExOne has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ExOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 55.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ExOne by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/exone-xone-announces-earnings-results.html.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

