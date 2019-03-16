EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. EXMR has a market capitalization of $142,161.00 and $3,602.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004938 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.