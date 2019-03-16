Excellon Resources (EXN) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at Cormark

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.10. 234,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,378. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 million and a P/E ratio of -47.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.70.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.