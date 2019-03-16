Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,048,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,558% from the previous session’s volume of 364,767 shares.The stock last traded at $1.41 and had previously closed at $1.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoke Pharma Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

