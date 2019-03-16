EVINE Live (EVLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. It markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through ShopHQ, a 24-hour television shopping network; and ShopHQ.com, an e-commerce platform, as well as through the company’s mobile application. The Company is focused on new products and brands in fashion, beauty, jewelry, home and fitness. EVINE Live Inc., formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc., and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “

Get EVINE Live alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut EVINE Live from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on EVINE Live and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet cut EVINE Live from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVINE Live presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.38.

EVINE Live stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. EVINE Live has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of EVINE Live in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVINE Live (EVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVINE Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVINE Live and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.