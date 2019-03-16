ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,261 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $40.02 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

