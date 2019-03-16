Equinox Gold (EQX) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The company has a market cap of $689.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.03.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

