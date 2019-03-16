Equifax (EFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reissued an average rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Equifax from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.45.

EFX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. 884,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.49 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

